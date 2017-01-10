eslint updates for Firefox developers

In the past week there has been quite a lot of progress made on the eslint front.

Last week I enabled the following rules for the default mozilla-central eslint configuration (/toolkit/.eslintrc.js):

Mark Banner has continued to work on fixing the remaining no-undef errors. This work is on-going and is being tracked by a meta bug.

Florian Quèze just landed a patch yesterday to simplify calls to Services.io.newURI so the two trailing arguments are optional. Previously 99% of the calls to the function passed in null for the trailing arguments. Florian is planning on cleaning up some addEventListener code as well and I am pushing for him to implement special eslint rules along with them to help enforce these changes going forward.

I enabled most of the rules for eslint and gathered counts of the number of errors related to each rule. The following list shows each disabled rule along with the number of associated errors as of mozilla-central revision f13abb8ba9f3:

array-callback-return = 3

no-new-func = 13

no-useless-concat = 14

no-void = 14

no-multi-str = 15

no-new-wrappers = 18

no-array-constructor = 20

no-eval = 20

no-await-in-loop = 21

no-sequences = 22

no-inner-declarations = 23

no-unmodified-loop-condition = 24

wrap-iife = 25

no-constant-condition = 28

no-template-curly-in-string = 39

no-loop-func = 44

no-fallthrough = 51

no-new = 56

no-throw-literal = 134

no-prototype-builtins = 158

no-caller = 165

no-unused-expressions = 171

no-useless-escape = 194

complexity = 208

no-case-declarations = 238

guard-for-in = 284

radix = 342

no-shadow = 356

no-eq-null = 442

dot-notation = 459

default-case = 485

block-scoped-var = 749

no-empty-function = 1144

dot-location = 2327

no-extra-parens = 2464

no-invalid-this = 2947

If you would like to work on fixing any of these, please file a bug in the Toolkit :: General component of Bugzilla and request review from myself, Mossop, or Standard8.